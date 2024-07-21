Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 22,482 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,482 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $21,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after purchasing an additional 483,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $63.13. 10,018,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,739,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.44.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

