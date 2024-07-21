Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 20,130 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,130 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $20,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 657.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BioNTech stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.46. The stock had a trading volume of 433,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,484. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $125.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 170.92 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

