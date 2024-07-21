Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 110,864 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 110,864 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $75,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $238.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,739,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,458. The company has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.67. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

