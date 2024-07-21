Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 77,685 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $70,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after buying an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 573.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $442,944,000 after buying an additional 4,729,207 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,209,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.57. 7,143,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,035,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $68.14. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

