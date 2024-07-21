Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 358,797 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,797 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Centene worth $63,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,541,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,950. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average is $74.07. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

