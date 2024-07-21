Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Reliance worth $50,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Reliance by 8.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 19,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 536,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Reliance by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.25.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $3.84 on Friday, hitting $304.12. The company had a trading volume of 284,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,985. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.14 and a 1 year high of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

