Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 111.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,782 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Textron worth $23,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Textron by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

Textron Price Performance

TXT stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,192. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.04 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.88. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.