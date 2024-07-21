Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $48.16 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,040 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $48,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,576,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,017,116. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $111.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.74.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

