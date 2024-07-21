Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $27.69 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,413 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $27,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170,995 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after buying an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,267,000 after buying an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,145 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Newmont Stock Down 1.1 %

NEM stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,268,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,910. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

