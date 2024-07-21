Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 27,491 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of FedEx worth $60,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.