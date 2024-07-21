Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,178 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $22,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,041,000 after buying an additional 2,011,848 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 102,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.25. 2,987,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

