Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Minto Apartment in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter.
Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$38.94 million for the quarter.
Minto Apartment Stock Performance
Minto Apartment Announces Dividend
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.