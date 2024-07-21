Mina Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.56 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $648.40 million and approximately $18.56 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,175,094,685 coins and its circulating supply is 1,134,577,702 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,174,898,999.8400393 with 1,134,179,959.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.57088871 USD and is up 6.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $20,535,455.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

