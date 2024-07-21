Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $495.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $470.00 to $495.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $484.94.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $437.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $439.22 and its 200 day moving average is $418.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,290.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 180 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

