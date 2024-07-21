M&G Plc Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

M&G Plc bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 86,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,951,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive
In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,647 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,765 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Progressive Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.35. 3,207,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,524. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $118.75 and a 12 month high of $229.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.
Progressive Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
