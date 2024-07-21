M&G Plc Takes Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,594 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,378 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,585,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Infosys by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,741,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,140 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,885 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Infosys by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,371 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. 16,443,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,934,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

INFY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

