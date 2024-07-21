M&G Plc Takes Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

M&G Plc acquired a new position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,072,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,074,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.48% of Frontline at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline in the third quarter worth about $410,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FRO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.96. 1,609,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,328. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.03. Frontline plc has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million. Frontline had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

