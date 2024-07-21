M&G Plc Takes Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 155,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000. M&G Plc owned 0.08% of DXC Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,250,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 41.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 96,398 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.67. 948,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.73.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

