M&G Plc Takes $8.34 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 104,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aptiv by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,933 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after buying an additional 41,135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $13,120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 36.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $50,767,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on APTV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Aptiv Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.87. 5,526,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $113.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

