M&G Plc Takes $7.63 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 99,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $147,421,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 430.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after buying an additional 596,567 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,563,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,145,000 after buying an additional 573,016 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,044,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,693,000 after buying an additional 385,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,942,000 after buying an additional 383,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

Shares of STT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,966. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average is $74.72.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

