M&G Plc Takes $3.81 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,378,000 after buying an additional 416,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $731,843,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,709,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,799,000 after buying an additional 86,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,426,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,824,000 after buying an additional 77,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.08. 4,229,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,903. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

