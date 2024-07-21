M&G Plc Takes $219.97 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,849,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,971,000. Franco-Nevada makes up 1.3% of M&G Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.96% of Franco-Nevada at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 137,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,364,000 after acquiring an additional 112,274 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $124.57. 450,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.78. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $149.06. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of -50.04, a PEG ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

