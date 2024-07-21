M&G Plc Purchases Shares of 81,871 Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 81,871 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,676,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,457 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,650 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,039 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 37,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

SIMO stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.14. 345,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,599. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.02. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.07%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

