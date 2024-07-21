M&G Plc Purchases Shares of 26,731 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 17,224.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,933,000 after buying an additional 40,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CBRE Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 55,848 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $99.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

