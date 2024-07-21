M&G Plc Purchases New Stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

M&G Plc acquired a new position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,625,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,500,000. M&G Plc owned 21.60% of Trinseo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 507,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 432,501 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Trinseo by 346.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 98,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 76,709 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Stock Performance

NYSE TSE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. 357,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. Trinseo PLC has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $18.51.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.13. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 905.55%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.19%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

