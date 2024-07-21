M&G Plc Purchases New Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,213,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 273,863 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Trimble by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,030 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,315,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,134,000 after purchasing an additional 126,472 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Trimble by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,025,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,338,000 after purchasing an additional 188,790 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Trimble by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,588,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $190,919,000 after buying an additional 178,375 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 845,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

