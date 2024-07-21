M&G Plc Purchases New Shares in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,465. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.