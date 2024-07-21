M&G Plc Makes New Investment in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $54,332,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 138,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 103,761 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2,129.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 106,985 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of TDC traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,341. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

