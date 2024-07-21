M&G Plc Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,009,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Caterpillar Stock Performance
NYSE:CAT traded down $8.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $347.63. 3,462,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.75 and a 200 day moving average of $334.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.61 EPS for the current year.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.
Caterpillar declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
