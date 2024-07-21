M&G Plc Makes New $9.63 Million Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

M&G Plc acquired a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,396 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $297.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.03 and a 12 month high of $276.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

