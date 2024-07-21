M&G Plc Makes New $41.14 Million Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,007 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,000. M&G Plc owned 0.11% of Martin Marietta Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

MLM stock traded down $4.98 on Friday, hitting $559.08. 894,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,224. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $559.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.