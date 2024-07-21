M&G Plc Makes New $11.44 Million Investment in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 357,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,435,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $39.77. 1,323,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,551. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $44.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,250. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

