M&G Plc Invests $8.89 Million in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 35,980 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 8.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $221,470.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $221,470.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,716,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,982 shares of company stock worth $29,689,129. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio Trading Down 0.2 %

APPF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.02. 330,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,634. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $268.66.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

