M&G Plc Invests $4.46 Million in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

M&G Plc acquired a new position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 262,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 184,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 54.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 70.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. 42,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.72. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

