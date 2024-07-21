M&G Plc Buys Shares of 42,188 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Union Pacific by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,814. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.