M&G Plc Buys New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 85,493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.25. 3,816,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,805. The company has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.83 and its 200-day moving average is $178.30. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

