M&G Plc Acquires Shares of 584,290 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

M&G Plc bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 584,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,926,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 231,491 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,741,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 336,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,058,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,935,152. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

