M&G Plc Acquires New Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $308.45. The company had a trading volume of 269,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,359. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.47 and its 200 day moving average is $289.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

