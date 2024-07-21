M&G Plc Acquires New Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,833,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,825,000 after acquiring an additional 208,264 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum China by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,139,000 after acquiring an additional 582,792 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,420,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,649,000 after acquiring an additional 454,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,820,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after acquiring an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.32. 2,608,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,722. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.