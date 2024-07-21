MetisDAO Price Hits $49.26 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and $10.05 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $49.26 or 0.00073331 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009401 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,240.78 or 1.00097898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011703 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 49.50470299 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $12,242,459.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.