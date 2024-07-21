MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Up 21.2% Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. MetisDAO has a market cap of $281.39 million and $11.45 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $49.49 or 0.00072924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009404 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,842.24 or 0.99974890 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011546 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

