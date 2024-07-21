Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $137,081,000. CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 278,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,408,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 461.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 59,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.13.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded down $5.03 on Friday, hitting $443.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $448.48 and a 200-day moving average of $455.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $412.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,052,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,797,220. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

