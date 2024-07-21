Maker (MKR) Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $2,824.59 or 0.04235619 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $67.55 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maker has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Maker
Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,402 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Maker
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.
