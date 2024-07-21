Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $11.08 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.06.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
