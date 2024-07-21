Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $11.08 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $593,000. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.