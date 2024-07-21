MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,274 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.44% of MAG Silver worth $26,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 455,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,440 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 73.7% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 596,283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

MAG traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. 640,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,567. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

