Macquarie Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Macquarie reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.33. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $98.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

