Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LOW. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a hold rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $238.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.52 and its 200-day moving average is $228.67. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 142,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

