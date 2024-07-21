Loews (NYSE:L) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Head to Head Analysis

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Loews and Root’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews $15.90 billion 1.09 $1.43 billion $6.74 11.58 Root $455.00 million 2.52 -$147.40 million ($7.77) -9.91

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loews, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loews 0 0 1 0 3.00 Root 0 5 4 0 2.44

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Loews and Root, as provided by MarketBeat.

Loews currently has a consensus price target of $170.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.78%. Root has a consensus price target of $41.89, indicating a potential downside of 45.62%. Given Loews’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Loews is more favorable than Root.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.3% of Loews shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Root shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Loews shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Root shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Loews has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Loews and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews 9.27% 9.45% 1.93% Root -17.61% -62.36% -8.64%

Summary

Loews beats Root on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages. It also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and hydrocarbons through natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,455 miles of interconnected pipelines; 855 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; 14 underground storage fields with an aggregate gas capacity of approximately 199.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas; and eleven salt dome caverns and related brine infrastructure for providing brine supply services. Further, the company operates a chain of 25 hotels; and develops, manufactures, and markets a range of extrusion blow-molded and injection molded plastic containers for customers in the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, and water and beverage/juice industries, as well as manufactures commodity and differentiated plastic resins from recycled plastic materials. Loews Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. Root, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

