Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

LBRT opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $436,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 825,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,014,312.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at $27,892,824.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,731 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 56,064 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

