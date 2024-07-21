Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) PT Lowered to $5.15 at Bank of America

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $6.40 to $5.15 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of LESL stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.03 million, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Leslie’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 160,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Leslie’s by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Leslie’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 82,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

